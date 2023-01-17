Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.95. 59,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,684. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.78.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

