Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.22

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.22 and last traded at $99.88, with a volume of 4609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

