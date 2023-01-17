Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Financial Survey

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 3 1 2 0 1.83 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 86.73%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.58 $145.01 million $43.15 1.11 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Sanchez Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Rating)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

