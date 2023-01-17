Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.28. 111,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.18 and its 200-day moving average is $359.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

