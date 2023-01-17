Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.