Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

