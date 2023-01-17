Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $2.04

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00009594 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $100.63 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,808,168 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

