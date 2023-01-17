Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,561.02

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $18.60 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,561.02 or 0.07368934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,881,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,879,766.46862439 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,544.30527623 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $16,968,084.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

