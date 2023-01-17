Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a growth of 200.3% from the December 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lifeist Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXTTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Lifeist Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

