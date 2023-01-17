Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,929. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

