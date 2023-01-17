Liquity USD Achieves Market Cap of $174.10 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $174.10 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 170,909,144 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

