Liquity USD Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $174.14 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 170,836,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

