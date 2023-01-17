Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.78.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.