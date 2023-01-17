Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.78.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of LAD stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Stories
