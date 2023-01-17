LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Head to Head Contrast

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.93 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.27 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 6.25 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Reborn Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveXLive Media and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reborn Coffee has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 350.82%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than LiveXLive Media.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats LiveXLive Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media

(Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.