Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $363.97 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.