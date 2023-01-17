Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 505.3% from the December 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 101,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.33.
About Lotus Resources
