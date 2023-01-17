Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 505.3% from the December 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 101,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.33.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.