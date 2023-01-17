Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 0.95.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Lucero Energy stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.44. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of 0.34 and a 52 week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

