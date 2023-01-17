Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at 11.45 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of 6.07 and a one year high of 11.56.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.