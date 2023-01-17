Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $52.63 million and $121,454.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001662 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,355.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.