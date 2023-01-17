Maintel (LON:MAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 149.99 ($1.83), with a volume of 4237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.28. The company has a market capitalization of £21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,875.00.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

