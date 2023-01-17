Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MNDJF stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.00. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.70. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of 1.16 and a 52-week high of 3.03.
About Mandalay Resources
