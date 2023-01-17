Marathon Oil (MRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

1/13/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Marathon Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 8,453,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,174. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 539,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

