Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

MPC stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

