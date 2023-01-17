Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

