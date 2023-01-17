Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 373,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.