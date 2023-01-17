Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 373,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

