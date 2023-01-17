Mdex Price Reaches $0.0853 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,463,141 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

