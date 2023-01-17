MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.56.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.05. 2,244,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,189. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

