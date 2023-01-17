Metawar Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $193.89 million and approximately $29.86 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00083575 USD and is down -17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

