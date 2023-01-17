MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $2.16 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.58 or 0.00101224 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00041749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00233848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.51864878 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,224,588.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

