MetisDAO Price Hits $21.59 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00101392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00232898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.51864878 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,224,588.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

