MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,711. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

