MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 73.3% in December

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 130,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.81.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
