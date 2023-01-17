MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 73.3% in December

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 130,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 303,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

