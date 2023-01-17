MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.24

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009820 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00433655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.82 or 0.30439376 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,792,803 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

