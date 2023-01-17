Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.49

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.
Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.