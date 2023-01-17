Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.49

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

