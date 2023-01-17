Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $52.56 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Moncler has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

