Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $52.56 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Moncler has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $74.66.
Moncler Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moncler (MONRY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.