Monero Trading 7% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $84.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.39 or 0.00803481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,331.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00408811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00578797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00210156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00205936 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,228,242 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.