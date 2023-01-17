Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.9% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 345.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

