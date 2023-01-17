Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.21 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $224.32 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00081175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00057978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,614,626 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.