MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Down 0.5%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.50. 3,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.11% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

