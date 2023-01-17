MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $1,187.20 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00433762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.25 or 0.30446881 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00762561 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00888085 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $373.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

