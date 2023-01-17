My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785,137.10 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $869,940.69 and $785,137.10 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.01423059 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007237 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036119 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01756551 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.