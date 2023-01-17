Nano Reaches Market Cap of $103.01 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003640 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $103.01 million and $2.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00413649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00814074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00103867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00585853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00210599 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

