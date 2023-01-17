Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00409944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00805156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00104170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00580440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00210522 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

