Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,740. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

About Nascent Biotech

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.