Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,740. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
About Nascent Biotech
