National Bankshares Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE OR opened at C$17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.61.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

