National Bankshares Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41.

Insider Activity

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock worth $3,509,535 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

