Nblh Price Hits $0.0000 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

