Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neometals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RDRUY traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 6.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325. Neometals has a 1 year low of 5.20 and a 1 year high of 15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neometals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

