Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neometals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RDRUY traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 6.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325. Neometals has a 1 year low of 5.20 and a 1 year high of 15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neometals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Neometals

(Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.