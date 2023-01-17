New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 10.8% After Earnings Miss

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 25,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,684,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.
The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
