Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 39,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 36.1% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,339.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 165,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,283. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.